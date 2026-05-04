Google Opens Applications for Third Google Play Accelerator India Cohort

NEW DELHI — Google has opened applications for the third cohort of its Google Play Accelerator India, a three-month, equity-free program aimed at supporting AI-powered app and game startups across the country.

The company said it will select up to 20 India-based startups at the Seed to Series A stages for the cohort, which is scheduled to begin in July 2026. Eligible startups must have a published app on the Google Play Store and must use artificial intelligence or machine learning as a core part of their product for Indian or global users.

Google said the program is designed to help high-potential startups improve app quality, scale AI-led innovation and accelerate business growth through access to its technology, expertise and global network.

The 12-week curriculum will cover app quality, growth, design, data safety and global expansion. Each selected startup will be paired with a dedicated Google Startup Success Manager and receive access to mentorship sessions, technical audits and custom reports on app performance and security.

Past cohorts have received more than 300 hours of mentoring across participating companies, according to Google.

“India’s developer ecosystem is building some of the most innovative, AI-first applications for users at scale,” said Paul Ravindranath, regional lead for developer relations, startup and expert programs at Google.

“With Google Play Accelerator India, we are focused on helping startups strengthen app quality, integrate advanced AI capabilities, and unlock new growth opportunities both in India and globally,” Ravindranath said.

The program will follow a hybrid format, beginning with an intensive in-person boot camp during the first week. That will be followed by two months of virtual mentorship and on-demand sessions.

The cohort will conclude with an in-person Demo Day in November 2026, where startups will pitch to Google teams, investors, media representatives and other ecosystem stakeholders.

Google said alumni from previous cohorts have used the program to make measurable product improvements. (Source: IANS)