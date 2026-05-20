Trump Claims $18 Trillion Investment Surge Will Drive U.S. Manufacturing Boom

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States is poised for a major economic expansion, claiming trillions of dollars in investment are flowing into the country and predicting a manufacturing boom led by foreign companies building plants in the U.S.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the country is entering an unusually strong period of growth.

“We have 18 trillion being spent, and no country has had anything like that,” he said.

Trump pointed to auto manufacturing as a major example of renewed industrial investment, saying companies from Germany, South Korea and Japan are committing billions of dollars to U.S. facilities.

“We have car companies and plants coming in from Germany, from South Korea, from Japan coming in by the billions, and they’re being built now,” he said.

Trump said companies are moving production to the United States because they want better access to American consumers.

“The reason to be there cause they wanna sell our market,” he said.

The president predicted Americans would see economic developments that once seemed unlikely.

“You’re gonna see things that nobody thought were possible,” Trump said. “You’re gonna see a lot of amazing things over the next three years for our country.”

His remarks came as Trump continued to emphasize trade, tariffs and domestic manufacturing as central parts of his economic agenda. During the exchange with reporters, he repeatedly shifted from foreign policy topics back to the economy, signaling that investment and industrial growth remain key themes for his administration.

Trump also connected the investment claims to broader confidence in the U.S. economy, describing “the economic numbers” as “phenomenal” and expressing optimism about future growth.

In addition to discussing the economy, Trump criticized California’s election system, calling it “rigged” and “one of the most dishonest.” He claimed Republicans face disadvantages in the state’s voting process.

“Republicans have to call in,” Trump said. “It’s a rigged system.” (Source: IANS)