Holtec CEO Says Adani Settlement Could Support India’s Nuclear Energy Push

WASHINGTON — Adani Group’s settlement of its legal issues in the United States could help accelerate India’s nuclear energy ambitions, according to Dr. Kris Singh, founder and CEO of Holtec International.

Singh, an industry veteran whose U.S.-based company focuses on nuclear and clean energy technology, said the settlement may allow Adani Group to take part in India’s newly opened nuclear power program.

“I’m glad to see that it’s been settled. So, the Adani (Group) can participate in the nuclear programme that had just opened up,” Singh said in an interview with IANS.

Singh described Adani as “a fantastic business conglomerate” and “a critical business house in India,” saying the group’s experience in ports and major infrastructure projects could translate well to the nuclear sector.

“I think they will make a great contribution in the nuclear program right up the alley with the way they do things. They have built ports. They have built fairly large infrastructure projects,” he said.

Singh said India’s fast-growing energy needs require stable and reliable power sources beyond solar and wind.

“Nuclear is an indispensable component for any country to be heavily industrialised,” Singh said.

While praising India’s solar investments, Singh said renewable energy alone cannot provide dependable baseload electricity. He said solar systems remain limited by battery life, fire risks and challenges tied to grid stability.

“Nuclear provides the base load. The load doesn’t change. 24X7, you have a base load. So nuclear is indispensable,” Singh said.

Singh also strongly supported the development of small modular reactors in India, saying SMRs should be deployed widely across districts to decentralize power generation and reduce reliance on large transmission networks.

“You don’t need big, giant high voltage lines that carry gigawatts of energy because they get very, very expensive,” he said.

Singh said Holtec is already engaging with Indian officials through its India operations.

“We are talking to the government,” he said, adding that the company’s India-based leadership was expected to meet officials this week.

He also said India should become more open to foreign investment in nuclear energy.

“The country needs to get to a place where somebody, if Russia, wants to come and build a reactor in the country, they should be able to come build it,” Singh said.

Originally from Bihar, Singh founded Holtec International in 1986. The company has grown into a global nuclear and clean energy business operating in multiple countries. (Source: IANS)