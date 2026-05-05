IndiGo Passengers Safely Evacuated After Device Fire on Aircraft

NEW DELHI — Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh were safely evacuated Tuesday after a customer’s personal electronic device caught fire while the aircraft was stationary following landing.

The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E 108 after the plane had landed. The airline said cabin crew responded immediately and contained the situation, preventing damage to the aircraft.

“On 5 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a customer’s personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported,” an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline said passengers were evacuated as a safety precaution and relevant authorities were notified.

“All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority,” the spokesperson said.

The incident follows a separate IndiGo emergency in late March, when a Delhi-bound flight from Visakhapatnam made a safe emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport after reportedly developing a technical issue midair.

A full emergency was declared at the airport at 10:39 a.m., according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The flight landed safely at 10:54 a.m., and airport operations later returned to normal.

All 161 passengers and crew members aboard that flight were unharmed, and authorities said there was no damage to the aircraft. (Source: IANS)