Raymond Limited Profit Falls Sharply After One-Time Loss

MUMBAI — Raymond Limited reported a steep decline in fourth-quarter profit after a one-time exceptional loss weighed on its bottom line, even as revenue and operating performance improved.

The company said consolidated net profit attributable to owners fell 99.2% to 1.1 crore rupees for the January-to-March quarter, down from 133 crore rupees in the same period a year earlier. Raymond attributed the drop largely to an exceptional loss of about 20 crore rupees during the quarter.

Revenue rose 8.1% to 603 crore rupees, compared with 558 crore rupees in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s operating performance strengthened, with EBITDA rising 37.8% to 75.5 crore rupees. EBITDA margin improved to 12.5% from 9.8% a year earlier.

However, lower other income and higher expenses pressured overall earnings. Other income fell to 9.6 crore rupees from 43.9 crore rupees a year earlier, while total expenses increased to 587.14 crore rupees from 556.85 crore rupees.

Raymond also reported a tax credit of 7.8 crore rupees for the quarter, compared with a tax expense of 8.8 crore rupees in the year-earlier period.

For the full fiscal year, Raymond posted modest growth from continuing operations. Consolidated net profit rose to 53.54 crore rupees in FY26 from 52.02 crore rupees in FY25. Revenue from continuing operations increased to 2,212.1 crore rupees from 1,946.84 crore rupees.

Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said FY26 was marked by healthy growth across Raymond’s aerospace, defense and precision technology segments, which remained resilient in the final quarter.

“As our subsidiaries continue to deliver strong operational results, our priority is now to scale at pace with global demand. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of high-margin opportunities that drive long-term shareholder wealth,” Singhania said. (Source: IANS)