iPhone 17 Leads Global Smartphone Sales in First Quarter

NEW DELHI — Apple’s iPhone 17 was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2026, accounting for 6% of global unit sales, according to a new report from Counterpoint Research.

The iPhone 17 series dominated the global rankings, taking the top three spots. Samsung’s Galaxy A series had the broadest presence in the top 10, with five models on the list.

The 10 best-selling smartphones accounted for 25% of global unit sales during the quarter, the highest concentration ever recorded for a first quarter, according to the report. Counterpoint said demand for Apple’s newest lineup and pressure on Android manufacturers in the mass-market segment helped drive the shift, particularly as component costs rose.

“iPhone 17 continues to outperform its predecessor owing to key upgrades such as higher base storage, improved camera resolution and enhanced display refresh rate, bringing it closer to the Pro variants,” said Harshit Rastogi, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research.

“The device registered double-digit year-on-year growth in key markets like China and the U.S., and nearly threefold growth in South Korea during the quarter,” Rastogi said.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro followed closely, supported by upgrades to camera, battery and design features.

Among Android phones, Samsung’s Galaxy A07 4G was the top-selling model. Counterpoint said demand was especially strong in emerging markets including the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The model’s extended software and security support also helped attract value-focused buyers.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra narrowly missed the top 10 list, though the report said initial sales were stronger than those of its predecessor. The device benefited from new features including a privacy display and AI upgrades.

Counterpoint expects the share of sales captured by top-selling smartphone models to increase further in 2026, with premium devices continuing to gain traction even as overall market growth remains under pressure.

“In response to evolving market dynamics, OEMs are increasingly focusing on premium portfolios, prioritising value over volume,” said Karn Chauhan, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research. (Source: IANS)