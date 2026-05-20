Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 Profit Falls 14% Despite Higher Revenue

NEW DELHI — Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., the operator of Domino’s Pizza in India, reported a 13.9% year-over-year decline in fourth-quarter profit, even as revenue increased during the period.

The company said net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 fell to Rs 42.6 crore, while revenue rose 6.4% to Rs 1,679.7 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 11.5% to Rs 345 crore. The company’s EBITDA margin improved to 20.5%, up from 19.6% a year earlier.

Jubilant FoodWorks declared a dividend of Rs 1.2 per share.

The company said Domino’s India recorded 10.4% year-over-year order growth. Domino’s revenue increased 5% from the same period a year earlier, while delivery revenue rose 10.3%.

“PAT from continued operations before exceptional items decreased 2.8 per cent YoY to Rs. 537 million and PAT margin compressed 30 bps YoY to 3.2 per cent,” the company said in its filing.

Jubilant FoodWorks added 61 net stores across all brands during the quarter, ending the period with 2,562 stores in India.

The company said average bill values moderated because of affordability-focused measures, including a lower free-delivery threshold of Rs 99, targeted cashbacks and zero packaging charges in select markets.

Its Popeyes southern fried chicken chain reported 28% year-over-year same-store growth.

Jubilant FoodWorks said Domino’s India continued to deliver like-for-like growth within its 5% to 7% medium-term guidance over the past two years, despite a subdued consumer environment.

The company said delivery order volumes remained strong during the first six weeks of the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with early signs that blended bill values are stabilizing.

Jubilant FoodWorks said its capital deployment will increasingly focus on growth and technology investments over the medium term. The company plans to add about 300 stores annually, with Popeyes expected to account for a growing share of new locations. (Source: IANS)