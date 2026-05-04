Tata Chemicals’ Fourth-Quarter Loss Widens to 2,132 Crore Rupees

MUMBAI — Tata Chemicals Ltd. reported a sharply wider consolidated net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, as a large one-time cost weighed on earnings and revenue slipped from the previous quarter.

The company posted a net loss of 2,132 crore rupees for the January-to-March quarter, compared with a loss of 56 crore rupees in the preceding quarter, according to a stock exchange filing.

Tata Chemicals recorded a one-time cost of 1,837 crore rupees during the quarter, far higher than the 55 crore rupees reported in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue from operations fell 2% quarter over quarter to 3,438 crore rupees, down from 3,509 crore rupees in the previous quarter.

Operating performance also weakened. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 16.2% to 274 crore rupees from 327 crore rupees a year earlier. The EBITDA margin narrowed to 8%, compared with 9.3% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the weak quarterly results, Tata Chemicals announced a dividend of 11 rupees per equity share for fiscal 2026, representing a total payout of about 280.23 crore rupees to shareholders.

The company said the record date for determining eligible shareholders will be announced later. The dividend remains subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting and will be paid within five days after the AGM concludes.

Tata Chemicals has maintained a steady dividend record in recent years, paying 11 rupees per share in 2025, 15 rupees per share in 2024 and 17.50 rupees per share in 2023.

Shares of Tata Chemicals closed nearly flat on the National Stock Exchange at 810.10 rupees, up 1.10 rupees, or 0.14%. Over the past five sessions, the stock gained 82.50 rupees, or 11.34%, according to official market data. (Source: IANS)