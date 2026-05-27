U.S. Trade Officials to Visit India June 1 for Interim Trade Deal Talks

NEW DELHI — A U.S. trade delegation will visit India from June 1 to June 4 to finalize details of an interim trade agreement and continue negotiations on a broader bilateral trade deal, India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Wednesday.

The U.S. team, led by its chief negotiator, will hold talks on areas including market access, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion and economic security alignment.

India and the U.S. issued a joint statement on Feb. 7 agreeing on a framework for an interim agreement covering reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. The framework also reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to negotiations on a broader India-U.S. bilateral trade agreement.

As part of that process, an Indian delegation visited Washington from April 20 to April 23 for in-person meetings with U.S. counterparts.

Last week, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said he was highly confident that Washington and New Delhi would finalize a landmark bilateral trade agreement in the “coming weeks and months.”

Speaking at the annual leadership summit of the American Chamber of Commerce in India, Gor said President Donald Trump’s goal is to support bilateral trade in a way that creates “lucrative opportunities for American businesses and workers.”

“Our current interim trade agreement is on the table to be finalised, unlocking prosperity for both nations,” Gor said.

Gor said the U.S. looks forward to completing the details of a new trade agreement with India that would expand market access, reduce barriers and provide greater certainty for businesses in both countries.

“This agreement, if done right, will strengthen supply chains, catalyse new investments, and drive sustained inclusive growth, bringing tangible benefits to industries, workers, and economies,” he said.

Gor also said Indian companies committed more than $20 billion in investments in the U.S. during the annual Select Investment Summit, reflecting the growing economic partnership between the two countries.

“The US Embassy in India ranked first globally in facilitating investment commitments into the United States,” he said.

He also highlighted the growing presence of American companies in India’s expanding consumer and industrial sectors. (Source: IANS)