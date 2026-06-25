Adani Airports Plans $2.4 Billion Airport City Development Across Five States

Mumbai — Adani Airports on Thursday announced plans to develop integrated airport cities across six airports in five states, with an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore in the first phase.

The project will cover more than 655 acres, including nearly 440 acres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, according to Adani Airport City Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

About 22 million square feet of development is planned across airports in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati.

The airport cities will combine hotels, retail, entertainment, convention centers and commercial infrastructure within connected, walkable districts.

“Around the world, the most successful airport districts have become centres of commerce, tourism and urban growth. As India’s aviation market expands, airports have an opportunity to create value far beyond aviation. We are creating a network of integrated urban destinations where airports become catalysts for investment, employment, better passenger experiences and the long-term growth of the cities they serve,” said Jeet Adani, Director, AAHL.

Nearly 70 percent of the planned investment will be directed toward Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, reflecting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s role as India’s leading commercial, financial and aviation hub, the company said.

The developments will include hotels, offices, stores, restaurants, entertainment venues and convention facilities linked to airports, Metro systems and other city transportation networks.

Adani said the projects were inspired by airport districts surrounding Singapore’s Changi Airport, Dubai International Airport, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and Seoul’s Incheon International Airport.

“These developments are being designed with leading global design and engineering partners and informed by emerging trends in hospitality, retail, workplaces and entertainment,” Jeet Adani added.

“Our objective is to create vibrant districts that combine connectivity with experience, generating economic activity, employment and long-term value for the communities around them,” he noted.

The company said the airport city model differs from conventional real estate projects because the developments are designed as extensions of the airport ecosystem rather than standalone properties.

Adani Airport Holdings has also signed hotel management agreements with IHG Hotels & Resorts for five luxury and premium hotels, including the first Kimpton hotel in India.

The company is also working with domestic and international partners in hospitality, food and beverage, retail and entertainment. (Source: IANS)