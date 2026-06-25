Rising Memory Costs Prompt Apple Price Hikes, Analysts Say Rivals May Follow

New Delhi — Apple’s decision to raise prices on select MacBook and iPad models signals a broader shift in the consumer electronics industry as soaring memory costs and AI-driven semiconductor demand pressure manufacturers to rethink their pricing strategies, analysts said Thursday.

The increases come after Apple indicated that it could no longer fully absorb higher component expenses, particularly for memory and storage chips. Prices for those components have climbed sharply as artificial intelligence data centers and cloud computing companies consume a growing share of semiconductor supplies.

Prabhu Ram, vice president at CyberMedia Research, said the memory market is undergoing a structural change that goes beyond the industry’s traditional supply-and-demand cycle.

“The memory cost environment is undergoing a fundamental shift. What we are seeing is no longer just the familiar ebb and flow of the semiconductor cycle, but the emergence of a new demand paradigm driven by AI infrastructure investments,” Ram said.

Memory suppliers are increasingly directing production capacity toward AI data centers, creating tighter supplies and higher costs for consumer electronics companies, he said.

“Apple has traditionally been among the best-positioned companies to absorb supply chain shocks and manage component cost volatility. The fact that it is now passing some of these costs on to consumers is a significant signal for the broader industry,” he added.

Counterpoint Research analysts said memory prices have increased more than fourfold since the fourth quarter of 2025, significantly reducing profit margins across the consumer electronics sector.

“Apple has done well to hold prices steady until now, though it hinted at increases last week,” said Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research.

The firm said Apple’s price revisions for the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air and Wi-Fi versions of the iPad Pro reflect a wider change in industry pricing rather than isolated adjustments to individual products.

Other PC and tablet manufacturers are likely to follow with selective price increases, fewer promotional discounts and a greater emphasis on premium devices, Counterpoint said.

Higher bill-of-material costs, driven largely by memory components, are expected to remain a long-term challenge for device makers as AI-related demand continues to dominate semiconductor investment. (Source: IANS)