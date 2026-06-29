India Offers Major Investment Opportunities for Greek Businesses, Goyal Says

ATHENS — India offers significant opportunities for Greek companies to invest, collaborate and expand, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Monday.

Addressing business leaders, Goyal said India continues to record strong economic growth despite global challenges and has emerged as a reliable partner offering market scale, skilled talent and a young workforce.

He said India provides businesses with competitive and affordable access to markets across the Indo-Pacific region, Asia and Africa.

“India offers great opportunities for Greece to invest, partner, and grow,” Goyal said, adding that the two countries could use their respective strategic strengths to deepen economic cooperation.

While India can provide Greek businesses with access to rapidly growing Asian and African markets, Greece can serve as a gateway for Indian companies seeking to expand in Europe, he said.

Goyal also highlighted reforms introduced by the Indian government to improve the country’s business environment and make it easier for companies to invest and expand their operations.

He pointed to the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, which created a unified national market similar to the European Union’s common tax framework.

Other measures include lower corporate tax rates, a more liberal foreign direct investment policy and the opening of sectors such as nuclear energy to greater participation.

Goyal said the government has eliminated more than 40,000 compliance requirements and repealed several outdated laws to reduce regulatory burdens, paperwork and procedural delays.

The government’s reform agenda is designed not only to attract investment but also to make daily life simpler and more convenient for Indian citizens, he said. (Source: IANS)