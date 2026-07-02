Foreign Companies Remain Wary of Investing in China

New Delhi — Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized the country’s interest in attracting foreign investment, but expanding national security laws and growing government oversight have raised concerns about the safety and viability of doing business there, according to an article in The Diplomat.

Xi has addressed several prominent business leaders in recent months, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Apple CEO Tim Cook, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg.

He reportedly told executives that China “will only open its door wider” and that “China-U.S. economic and trade ties are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature.”

However, China has introduced laws and directives in recent years that broaden citizens’ obligations to assist the government and report behavior considered suspicious or potentially harmful to national security.

The measures effectively require ordinary citizens, including employees of foreign-owned businesses, to report activities that authorities could view as threatening to the state, the article said.

Such requirements could discourage foreign companies from investing capital and sharing sensitive technology in China, particularly when employees may be legally obligated to cooperate with security agencies.

Concerns are likely to increase as companies move further up the technology value chain, since more advanced and valuable technologies could attract greater scrutiny and intervention from the Chinese government, according to the article.

Foreign businesses may instead turn to other lower-cost markets that are considered safer and more receptive to international investment.

The situation presents a challenge for Beijing as it seeks to attract foreign capital while preserving the Chinese Communist Party’s position as the country’s dominant political and economic force. (Source: IANS)