India to End Fuel Purchase Restrictions for Commercial Buyers July 1

NEW DELHI — India will withdraw temporary restrictions on retail petrol and diesel sales to commercial consumers beginning July 1, allowing industrial, institutional and transportation users to resume normal fuel purchases.

Under a government order issued Monday, commercial buyers will again be permitted to purchase petrol and diesel from retail fuel stations without quantity limits.

The decision ends restrictions introduced earlier this month amid concerns about disruptions in global energy trade and unusual domestic fuel demand patterns.

The government imposed the curbs June 12 under the Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026. The measures barred industrial, institutional and commercial consumers from purchasing fuel at retail outlets and limited diesel sales to 200 liters per customer or vehicle each day.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the temporary restrictions were intended to prevent black marketing, discourage diesel hoarding and stop fuel intended for retail customers from being diverted to bulk users.

Officials stressed that the measures did not indicate a shortage of petrol or diesel and were not intended to ration supplies. The restrictions could have remained in effect for up to 90 days if necessary.

The government said unusual demand emerged after several industrial and bulk diesel consumers shifted purchases from dedicated consumer pumps to retail outlets operated by public-sector oil marketing companies.

The shift was largely driven by a substantial difference between retail and bulk diesel prices. According to the ministry, retail diesel was about 40 rupees per liter cheaper than bulk supplies, which continued to reflect international market conditions.

With the restrictions ending, transport operators, industrial users and other commercial consumers will again be able to purchase fuel at retail stations without limits. (Source: IANS)