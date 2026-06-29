Axis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma Resigns After Six Years

MUMBAI — Axis Bank Chief Financial Officer Puneet Sharma has resigned after more than six years in the role to pursue the next phase of his career, the lender said Monday.

Sharma submitted his resignation June 28 and will remain CFO through the close of business Aug. 31, according to a regulatory filing. He will then cease to serve as the bank’s chief financial officer, key managerial personnel and a member of its senior management team.

Sharma has served as Axis Bank’s CFO since March 2020 and has more than 23 years of experience in banking, financial services and consulting. At Axis Bank, he helped oversee the lender’s financial operations and strategic planning.

Before joining Axis Bank, Sharma spent nearly 12 years at Tata Capital, holding several senior leadership positions. He became the company’s group chief financial officer in 2014, with responsibility for financial control, planning, accounting and taxation.

Sharma, an alumnus of the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, previously worked at Citibank in roles involving structured cash solutions, treasury operations and risk monitoring.

Axis Bank has not announced a successor.

Separately, the bank’s board approved the reappointment of two directors following recommendations from its Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

CH S S Mallikarjunarao was reappointed as an independent director for a second four-year term from Feb. 1, 2027, through Jan. 31, 2031, subject to shareholder approval.

The board also approved the reappointment of Munish Sharda as a whole-time director, designated as executive director, for another three-year term from Feb. 27, 2027, through Feb. 26, 2030. His reappointment remains subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India and the bank’s shareholders.

Axis Bank shares closed at 1,357.70 rupees on the BSE, down 1.37 percent from the previous session. (Source: IANS)