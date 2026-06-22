India, U.S. Plan Multiple Meetings to Advance Trade Agreement

New Delhi — India and the United States will hold multiple high-level meetings this week as they seek to advance negotiations on a proposed bilateral trade agreement ahead of a key U.S. tariff deadline next month.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is scheduled to meet Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Monday.

“Looking forward to welcoming Ambassador Greer @USTradeRep to New Delhi! Multiple sessions scheduled with Minister @PiyushGoyal to advance the U.S.-India trade deal!” Gor said in a post on X.

The two countries are working to finalize a framework for the first phase of the agreement while continuing negotiations on a broader trade pact.

Goyal said Sunday that his U.S. counterpart would travel to New Delhi for discussions.

“For the US trade deal talks, tomorrow my counterpart is coming to Delhi,” the minister told reporters.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said earlier this month that the discussions were expected to focus on completing the framework agreement and advancing negotiations on the wider bilateral pact.

Goyal has said India and the United States are working to resolve remaining issues in an interim agreement and expressed confidence that the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement could be completed by the middle of next month.

The negotiations come as a temporary 10 percent U.S. tariff on imports from all trading partners is scheduled to expire July 24.

The tariff was imposed in addition to existing Most Favored Nation duty rates. Washington is expected to introduce a revised tariff structure after the 150-day temporary period ends.

The ministerial meetings follow negotiations between the countries’ chief trade representatives in New Delhi from June 2 through June 4.

India and the United States are pursuing a phased arrangement intended to expand bilateral commerce while laying the foundation for a comprehensive trade agreement. (Source: IANS)