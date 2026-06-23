IBM CEO Arvind Krishna Backs U.S. Push to Advance Quantum Computing

Washington — IBM CEO Arvind Krishna joined senior Trump administration officials and technology executives at the White House as President Donald Trump unveiled a strategy aimed at accelerating U.S. quantum computing development and strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure.

Krishna welcomed two executive orders signed by Trump that seek to advance the development of powerful quantum computers and help federal agencies transition to encryption systems capable of withstanding future quantum-based cyber threats.

“So, first, I’d like to thank the president for both of these EOs,” Krishna said during the White House event.

“The role of the government is often underestimated. The role of the government in pushing innovation and technology forward is what both of these will achieve.”

Krishna said closer cooperation between the federal government and the technology industry would accelerate innovation and give companies greater confidence to invest in quantum computing.

“Asking for the investment in quantum computing, asking that the departments all work together will actually accelerate what industry does, because that gives us the confidence to invest even more,” Krishna said.

“And that is what we commit to do, to get these systems out and to get what both the secretaries asked for, to get the systems out during your current term.”

According to the White House, one executive order focuses on developing a scientifically relevant quantum computer. The other directs federal agencies to accelerate their transition to post-quantum cryptography, which is intended to protect government networks and critical infrastructure from emerging cyber threats.

Trump described quantum technology as “the next generation of innovation across computing, sensing, and networking” and said the United States would make significant investments to preserve its leadership in the sector.

“We’re already the leader by a lot, and we’re going to be now the leader by a lot more,” Trump said.

Krishna appeared at the event alongside Google President Ruth Porat, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and senior administration officials involved in science and technology policy.

Porat called quantum computing “a breakthrough critical technology” and expressed confidence that the United States would remain ahead of its global competitors.

“The US is in the lead, will stay in the lead,” she said.

Lutnick highlighted recent federal funding for quantum research and development.

“You all know that the government invested $2 billion just a couple of weeks ago in quantum to drive it forward,” he said.

He also cited government support for domestic semiconductor and manufacturing facilities that could help produce next-generation quantum technologies in the United States.

The administration’s broader quantum strategy calls for expanding research, strengthening domestic supply chains, training more workers in the field and speeding the adoption of quantum-resistant cybersecurity standards across federal agencies. (Source: IANS)