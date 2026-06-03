India-U.S. Trade Deal Nearly Finalized, Ambassador Sergio Gor Says

MUMBAI — The proposed India-U.S. trade agreement is “99 percent there,” with only a few remaining issues still being resolved, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the CITI India 2026 Conference in Mumbai, Gor said officials from both countries are actively engaged in talks and remain optimistic about concluding the long-awaited interim trade agreement.

“This morning, I met with the United States delegation visiting from Washington, D.C. Our Deputy Trade Negotiator, who was in Delhi for several days of discussions, is here with a large team,” Gor said.

“We are very optimistic about the agreement. We are 99 percent there, and the remaining one percent is being worked out,” he told reporters.

Gor said the delegation would return to Delhi on Wednesday to meet Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal as negotiations move into their final stage.

“The delegation is meeting officials from the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of External Affairs, and we will travel back to Delhi tomorrow morning to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal,” he said.

Gor said the talks have moved quickly compared with other trade negotiations involving India. He said discussions on the proposed India-U.S. trade deal have been underway for about a year and a half, while the European Union’s trade agreement with India took nearly 19 years.

“Both the United States and India are like-minded partners and are committed to finalising the deal. We believe it will be a win-win outcome for both countries, and we are very excited about its prospects,” Gor said.

Earlier Wednesday, Gor also posted on X that it was “always great” to meet Assistant United States Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, whose team is in India for further discussions on the interim trade deal.

“Our efforts are guided by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi’s vision of enhancing trade and investment between our countries. Progress is being made!” Gor wrote. (Source: IANS)