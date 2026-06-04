India, U.S. Report Progress in Bilateral Trade Agreement Talks

NEW DELHI — India and the United States have made further progress in negotiations for a proposed bilateral trade agreement, with officials from both countries holding extensive discussions in New Delhi this week on trade-related issues, India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Thursday.

A delegation from the Office of the United States Trade Representative, led by the chief negotiator, visited India from June 1 to June 4 to advance talks on the India-U.S. Trade Agreement.

The discussions covered trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, economic security alignment, and other areas of mutual interest, according to the ministry.

The latest round of talks follows a joint statement issued by India and the United States on Feb. 7, 2026, in which the two countries agreed on a framework for an interim agreement aimed at ensuring reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. The framework also reaffirmed their commitment to continuing negotiations toward a broader bilateral trade agreement.

According to the ministry, the latest discussions were constructive and positive, reflecting cooperation and pragmatism between the two sides. Officials reviewed progress across multiple negotiating tracks and explored ways to deepen economic engagement.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to concluding an agreement that would strengthen trade and investment ties while promoting broader economic cooperation.

The negotiations are part of ongoing efforts by New Delhi and Washington to expand commercial relations and address trade-related concerns through a structured framework, as strategic and economic cooperation between the two countries continues to grow.

“The engagements were marked by a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens bilateral trade and economic ties,” the ministry said. (Source: IANS)