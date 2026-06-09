Infrastructure Push Reshapes India’s Growth Story

New Delhi — India’s infrastructure buildout has picked up sharply over the past decade, with major investments in railways, highways, rural roads and airports aimed at improving connectivity, cutting logistics costs and supporting economic growth, according to an official factsheet released Tuesday.

The government said the approach to infrastructure has shifted from isolated project execution to more integrated planning across sectors. Public capital expenditure has risen from about Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014–15 to Rs 12.2 lakh crore in 2026–27, reflecting a sustained push to expand long-term infrastructure capacity.

Several flagship programs have driven the expansion, including Sagarmala, Bharatmala, PM GatiShakti, PMAY, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Ujjwala Yojana and UDAN. Officials said these initiatives have linked infrastructure development with welfare delivery, regional connectivity and economic opportunity.

Railways have seen one of the largest increases in public funding. Budgetary support for Indian Railways has grown from about Rs 32,000 crore in 2014–15 to Rs 2.78 lakh crore in 2026–27, nearly nine times higher.

Rail electrification has also accelerated. The share of electrified railway network has increased from about 20% before 2014 to 99.6% by March 2026. A total of 69,873 route kilometers have been electrified, helping reduce fuel dependence, lower operating costs and improve energy efficiency.

The rollout of Vande Bharat trains has added a new layer to passenger rail modernization. As of April 2026, 162 Vande Bharat services were operating across India. Higher-capacity 16-coach and 20-coach versions are also being used to increase passenger capacity on key routes.

Road construction has expanded along with the rail push. India’s road network now stands at 63.73 lakh kilometers, making it the second-largest in the world. National highways have grown by 61%, from 91,287 kilometers in 2013–14 to 1,46,566 kilometers by March 2026.

The length of four-lane and wider national highways has increased from 18,371 kilometers in 2014 to 45,516 kilometers. India has also operationalized 3,644 kilometers of access-controlled high-speed corridors and expressways, with policy focus on economic corridors, bypasses, high-speed routes and urban decongestion.

Rural connectivity has also expanded under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. The program’s budget allocation has increased from Rs 386 crore in 2014–15 to Rs 19,000 crore in 2026–27.

Officials said 99.6% of eligible habitations have now been connected under the scheme. Completed rural roads rose from 3.86 lakh kilometers during 2000–2014 to 4.11 lakh kilometers during 2014–2026. The number of completed bridges increased from 484 to 10,293 over the same period.

The Bharatmala Pariyojana, approved in 2017, has added another major layer to India’s transport network by focusing on freight corridors, border roads, coastal roads and expressways. Under the program, 22,590 kilometers of roads had been completed by March 31, 2026.

Air connectivity has widened through the UDAN scheme, which was launched in 2016 to make regional air travel more accessible. As of 2026, 665 routes connected 95 airports, heliports and water aerodromes, benefiting more than 1.64 crore passengers.

The Modified UDAN scheme, launched in 2026 with an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore, aims to connect 120 new destinations.

Airport development has also gained pace through new greenfield projects and upgraded terminals. Since 2014, 25 greenfield airports have been approved, including Mopa, Kannur, Hollongi, Navi Mumbai and Noida’s Jewar airport.

The government said the combined expansion of rail, road, rural and aviation infrastructure is helping strengthen logistics networks, improve access to services and support broader economic activity across India. (Source: IANS)