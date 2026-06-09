India Positions Pharma Sector as Global Manufacturing, Innovation Hub

New Delhi — India is seeking to strengthen its role as a global pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation hub, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal saying Tuesday that the country is ready to serve as a trusted supplier of affordable medicines and a partner in advanced healthcare technologies.

Speaking at the Global Ambassador Meet on the pharmaceutical sector in New Delhi, Goyal said India has built global credibility through its drug quality standards, large-scale production base and ability to supply medicines at affordable prices. He said the industry is now moving beyond its traditional strength in generics and placing greater emphasis on research, innovation, advanced technologies and higher-value products.

The minister invited global companies to invest, manufacture and collaborate in India, saying the country can serve the world as an innovator, manufacturer, contract manufacturing destination and reliable pharmaceutical partner.

Goyal said India’s pharmaceutical exports have grown from about $14 billion in 2014–15 to about $31 billion in 2025–26, with Indian medicines now reaching patients in more than 200 countries.

He also described iPHEX 2026 as a major platform to showcase India’s pharmaceutical and healthcare capabilities to international markets. He urged ambassadors, high commissioners and representatives of foreign missions to encourage participation from their countries.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said India is targeting $50 billion in pharmaceutical exports by 2030, supported by quality standards, innovation, regulatory strength and wider market access.

Agrawal said India has more than 10,500 pharmaceutical manufacturing units and over 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories. He also said more than 60% of India’s pharmaceutical exports go to highly regulated markets, reflecting growing international confidence in the country’s manufacturing and quality systems.

iPHEX 2026 will be held from Sept. 7 to 9 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event is expected to bring together more than 700 exhibitors, over 600 overseas business delegates and about 25,000 domestic visitors.

The curtain raiser for the Global Drug Regulatory Conclave 2026, scheduled for July 30–31, was also launched at the event, along with iPHEX 2026. A promotional video for both events was released.

The Global Drug Regulatory Conclave is expected to bring regulators, policymakers and industry leaders together to discuss regulatory convergence, mutual reliance mechanisms and emerging challenges in pharmaceutical regulation.

The Global Ambassador Meet was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats from 98 countries, as well as representatives from the pharmaceutical industry, regulators, healthcare stakeholders and senior government officials. (Source: IANS)