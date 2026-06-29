Maruti Suzuki Adds Five Startups to Advance AI and Sustainability Efforts

NEW DELHI — Maruti Suzuki India has selected five startups to help develop artificial intelligence and sustainability-focused solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency, customer engagement and business processes.

The companies — MiniMines, Easework AI, Sarvam AI, Siftly and CodeMate AI — were chosen from the fifth cohort of the Maruti Suzuki Incubation Programme, conducted in partnership with NSRCEL, the startup incubator at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the automaker has been working with startups to address practical business challenges.

“We are delighted to collaborate with five more startups. One of these startups, MiniMines, will support us in safely recycling end-of-life batteries, while the other four startups will help improve customer engagement and drive efficiency across our business operations,” he said.

MiniMines will work on environmentally friendly recycling solutions for used lithium-ion batteries and the recovery of valuable materials.

Easework AI will use agentic AI to automate procurement workflows for indirect consumables, while Sarvam AI will develop multilingual generative AI agents to improve customer interactions across multiple channels.

Siftly will use generative AI to strengthen brand visibility, and CodeMate AI will develop AI-powered tools designed to speed up software application development for business operations.

Launched in August 2020, the incubation program supports technology startups working on future mobility solutions. NSRCEL helps identify promising early-stage companies and provides mentorship and access to IIM Bangalore’s entrepreneurial network.

Maruti Suzuki said it has developed several startup-focused innovation programs over the past seven years. The company has screened about 7,400 startups, engaged with more than 250 and added 38 as business partners. (Source: IANS)