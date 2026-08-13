India Auto Sales Hit Record July High as Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge 34%

New Delhi — India’s automobile industry posted its strongest July sales performance on record, with passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers all recording double-digit growth, according to data released Thursday by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from manufacturers to dealers jumped 34.3% from a year earlier to 457,810 units in July, up from 340,772 units in July 2025.

Two-wheeler sales rose 22.6% to 1.92 million units from 1.57 million a year earlier, while three-wheeler dispatches climbed 33.4% to 92,560 units from 69,403 units.

“India’s auto industry delivered its strongest-ever July sales, with robust double-digit growth across Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers and Two Wheelers,” said Rajesh Menon, Director General of SIAM.

Menon said the industry’s positive momentum has continued for several months and is carrying into the festive season, with expectations that strong consumer sentiment will support further demand.

Within the two-wheeler segment, scooter sales increased 23.7% to 798,190 units, while motorcycle sales climbed 20.7% to 1.07 million units.

Moped sales posted an even sharper increase, rising 48.6% to 50,497 units.

Three-wheeler sales were also strong across most categories. Passenger carrier sales rose 32.9% to 77,994 units, while goods carrier sales increased 40.3% to 12,896 units.

E-rickshaw sales grew 7.5% to 1,132 units, while e-cart sales increased 16.2% to 538 units. (Source: IANS)