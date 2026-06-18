RBI Extends Keki Mistry’s Tenure as HDFC Bank Chairman by Three Months

Mumbai — The Reserve Bank of India has approved a three-month extension for Keki Mistry as interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank, the private lender said Thursday.

In an exchange filing, HDFC Bank said the RBI approved the extension through a communication dated June 18, 2026. Mistry will continue in the role until September 18, 2026, or until a regular part-time chairman is appointed, whichever comes earlier.

“The RBI has granted approval for the extension of tenure of Keki Mistry as an interim Part-time Chairman of the Bank for a further period of 3 (three) months until September 18, 2026 or till appointment of a regular Part-time Chairman, whichever is earlier,” HDFC Bank said in its filing.

HDFC Bank’s board also approved convening the bank’s 32nd Annual General Meeting on August 5, 2026. The meeting will be held through two-way video conferencing and is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. IST.

The bank said dividend payments to shareholders will be made on or after August 6, 2026, subject to approval at the AGM.

HDFC Bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 13 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held today i.e. on June 18, approved convening of the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank on Wednesday, August 5, 2026,” the bank said.

“Accordingly, the dividend payment date will be on or after Thursday (August 6, 2026). The same will be subject to approval of the shareholders at the said AGM, for payment of dividend of Rs 13 per equity share of Re 1 each of the Bank for the year ended March 31, 2026,” HDFC Bank added.

Mistry was appointed interim part-time chairman in March 2026 after former chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned. His appointment was made as a temporary governance measure while the board began the process of identifying a permanent successor. (Source: IANS)