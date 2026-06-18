PM Modi Meets CEOs in Paris, Highlights Opportunities in India

Paris — Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met several top CEOs and business leaders in Paris and highlighted opportunities in India’s expanding innovation and manufacturing ecosystem.

Modi arrived in Paris after concluding meetings at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, and was welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora.

“PM Modi met Arthur Mensch, Co-founder and CEO of Mistral AI. PM highlighted the opportunities in India’s growing AI ecosystem. Mr @arthurmensch expressed Mistral AI’s strong interest in collaborating with India and partnering with Indian companies to drive innovation and expand AI capabilities,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, wrote on X.

Modi also met Martin Sion, CEO of Alstom, with discussions focused on mobility and railway modernization.

“PM Modi noted Alstom’s significant investments and manufacturing presence in India, which are contributing to job creation and the growth of India’s rail sector. Mr Sion shared Alstom’s plans for further expansion and investments in India,” Jaiswal said.

The Prime Minister also met Benoit Bazin, chairman and CEO of Saint-Gobain. Their discussions focused on opportunities in the materials and construction sector, with an emphasis on sustainability.

“PM Modi noted Saint-Gobain’s strong presence and investments in India, which are creating opportunities for Indian youth. Mr Bazin shared Saint-Gobain’s plans for further investments and expansion in India,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Modi said the India-France partnership was important for global progress.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Reached Paris a short while ago to a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora. I am proud of their efforts in bringing India and France closer. The India-France partnership is vital for the progress of our planet.”

Modi’s Paris schedule includes an address at VivaTech 2026, one of Europe’s largest technology and innovation conferences, and an interaction with the Indian diaspora at a community event.

His participation at VivaTech is expected to showcase India’s growing digital economy and innovation ecosystem, while his meeting with the diaspora will highlight the role of overseas Indians in strengthening ties between India and France. (Source: IANS)