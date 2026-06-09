TCS Says It Received No Formal Complaint in Nashik Harassment Case

Mumbai — Tata Consultancy Services Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said Tuesday that the company has not received any formal complaint through its official reporting channels in connection with the alleged sexual harassment cases at its Nashik BPO unit, but said action will be taken if wrongdoing or process failures are found.

Speaking at TCS’ 31st annual general meeting, Chandrasekaran said a preliminary review found no formal complaints submitted through company channels or email.

“The preliminary report we have received shows the company has not received any formal complaints through any channels or emails,” he said.

Chandrasekaran said TCS wants employees at the Nashik workplace to be able to speak freely with investigators. He said the company will strengthen its processes if any procedural failures are found under its Prevention of Sexual Harassment framework.

“We want to ensure everyone in the workspace at Nashik are able to speak to the investigators. If we find any procedural failures, the processes will be beefed up. If it’s a mistake on the part of any associate, strict action will be taken. We will wait for the formal investigation to close, and we are working with the authorities,” he said.

He declined to comment further, saying the matter is sub judice.

TCS is also conducting an internal review of possible lapses in its POSH mechanisms. The company has hired Deloitte India and Trilegal as independent advisers for the investigation. The internal probe is being overseen by TCS President and Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian, a longtime Tata Group executive who began her career with TCS as a graduate trainee in 1989.

The case became public in March after a woman employee at TCS’ Nashik BPO unit alleged that a colleague had maintained a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage. During a later investigation, the Nashik Police Special Investigation Team registered eight additional FIRs involving allegations of mental and sexual harassment between 2022 and 2026, along with claims that senior managers failed to act.

Some complainants also alleged attempts at religious conversion.

The SIT filed FIRs and charge sheets last month. TCS is reportedly awaiting further details in the case while continuing to cooperate with authorities. (Source: IANS)