TiE Boston Appoints Ameeta Soni as Chair and Vikram Venkatasubramanian as Co-Chair of TiECON East 2026

Accomplished technology, growth, and cybersecurity leaders to guide Boston’s premier entrepreneurship conference focused on building and scaling companies in the Age of AI.

BURLINGTON, MA (June 9, 2026) — TiE Boston today announced the appointment of Ameeta Soni as Chair and Vikram Venkatasubramanian as Co-Chair of TiECON East 2026, the region’s largest entrepreneurship conference, taking place on Friday, October 2, 2026, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, Massachusetts.

This year’s conference theme, “The Next Growth Playbook: Product, Market and Capital in the Age of AI,” reflects a major shift underway across industries: AI is no longer a novelty or differentiator — it is now embedded across products, workflows, and decision-making in nearly every sector. The companies that stand out today are those applying AI with judgment, creativity, discipline, and operational clarity.

TiECON East 2026, which is organized by TiE Boston and co-hosted by TiE New York, is designed as a one-day, single-track conference focused on practical execution and company building in real time. The event will bring together founders, operators, investors, venture capitalists, ecosystem leaders, and professionals across software, AI, healthcare, life sciences, fintech, climate, cybersecurity, and industrial technologies.

Conference sessions will focus on some of the most important questions facing companies today, including:

What Still Wins When Everyone Has AI

Building Products That Win Under Very Different Rules

How Buyers Actually Decide Now (and Why GTM Is Harder Than It Looks)

What You Actually Have to Prove to Get Funding

The Messy Middle: Where Good Companies Stall

Building Companies That Hold Up Over Time

The conference will also feature a showcase of more than two dozen emerging companies, highlighting innovation across sectors and providing founders with visibility, feedback, and networking opportunities with investors, operators, and ecosystem leaders.

“Ameeta and Vikram bring a unique combination of strategic leadership, operational depth, entrepreneurial experience, and ecosystem engagement,” said Purnanand Sarma, President of TiE Boston and CEO of Aro Biotherapeutics. “Their leadership reflects the cross-sector and execution-focused vision of TiECON East 2026. As companies rethink growth strategies in the Age of AI, their perspectives will help shape conversations that are highly relevant for founders, operators, and investors navigating real-world challenges.”

Ameeta is an accomplished board director and growth advisor and serves as interim Chief Marketing Officer for companies at key inflection points helping them scale through digital transformation and go-to-market execution. She has advised boards and CEOs on commercialization, investor engagement, strategic growth, and M&A across sectors including technology, healthcare, education, industry, government, and AEC.

Her board experience spans both public and private companies, including Esker SA, Ompractice, HomeBinder, and Plumchoice, and she serves on the investment committee of Maroon Venture Partners Fund. Throughout her executive career, Ameeta as led growth initiatives, fundraising efforts, global go-to-market strategies, and digital transformation programs that generated significant stakeholder value across venture-backed, private equity-backed, and public companies.

A NACD Directorship Certified® board leader and former Chair of the MIT Enterprise Forum Cambridge, Ameeta brings deep expertise in governance, scaling businesses, and building sustainable growth frameworks in periods of market and technological disruption.

“AI is everywhere today, but the advantage comes from how you use it,” said Ameeta. “The real opportunity is leveraging AI to build better products, go to market more effectively, and deploy capital with discipline. The companies that win will connect these decisions to build resilient, long-term value. Most companies haven’t figured that out yet; that’s the gap TiECON East 2026 is designed to address.”

Vikram is the Founder and CEO of Nandi Security, Inc. (https:www.nandisecurity.com), a cybersecurity company focused on protecting homes and small businesses from cybersecurity and privacy threats through its Kavalan product suite.

Vikram brings more than 25 years of technology experience, including 15 years in cybersecurity, along with deep expertise in product management, business strategy, go to market strategies, and digital innovation. He is a Charter member of TiE Boston and an active mentor to startups through several nonprofit organizations.

Through Nandi Security, Vikram has focused on making cybersecurity and digital privacy accessible, affordable, and comprehensive for consumers in an increasingly connected world. He holds advanced degrees in Mathematics, Computer Science, and Business from the Indian Institute of Technology (Chennai), the University of Missouri-Columbia, and Cornell University.

“Founders today are operating in an environment where technology cycles, customer expectations, and market dynamics are evolving faster than ever,” said Vikram. “TiECON East 2026 will focus on the practical realities of building and scaling companies — from product-market fit, capital efficiency, to operational resilience. We want attendees to leave with actionable insight, meaningful relationships, and a clearer understanding of how to navigate growth in this next era.”

TiECON East 2026 is expected to attract leading entrepreneurs, investors, operators, students, advisors, and innovation leaders from across the global TiE network and the broader New England innovation ecosystem.

Event Details

TiECON East 2026

Date: Friday, October 2, 2026

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, Massachusetts

Website & Registration: www.tieconeast.com