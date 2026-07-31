TiE Boston Appoints Sandhya Iyer as Executive Director to Lead Next Phase of Entrepreneurial Growth

Experienced economic development leader brings expertise in ecosystem building, strategic partnerships, and innovation-driven growth to one of New England’s leading entrepreneurship organizations.

BOSTON— TiE Boston, a leading organization supporting entrepreneurs and innovation across New England, today announced the appointment of Sandhya Iyer as the Executive Director.

Iyer will lead TiE Boston’s strategic vision, programming, and community engagement as the organization expands its impact across the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Working closely with the Board of Directors, mentors, sponsors, investors, and ecosystem partners, she will advance TiE Boston’s mission of empowering entrepreneurs through mentorship, education, networking, and access to capital while strengthening programs that help founders launch, grow, and scale successful companies.

“Sandhya’s leadership experience across economic development, innovation ecosystems, and public-private partnerships aligns strongly with TiE Boston’s mission and future growth,” said Sunita Kanchinadam, President of TiE Boston. “Her ability to bring together diverse stakeholders and create meaningful connections will help us continue delivering value to entrepreneurs, mentors, investors, and the broader business community.”

Iyer joins TiE Boston with more than a decade of experience leading initiatives focused on economic growth, entrepreneurship, strategic communications, and community development. Before joining TiE Boston, she served as Economic Development and Tourism Director for the Town of Lexington, Massachusetts, where she led initiatives spanning business attraction, workforce development, placemaking, tourism, and the community’s preparations for the nation’s 250th anniversary commemorations.

She is also the founder of the Economic Development Academy, an initiative focused on developing future leaders in municipal and economic development through professional education and training.

“I’m excited to join TiE Boston at such a pivotal time for entrepreneurship,” said Iyer. “Innovation thrives when founders have access to the right mentors, investors, and community. I look forward to working with TiE Boston’s incredible network to help entrepreneurs build, scale, and succeed.”

Iyer brings extensive experience building partnerships across the public, private, academic, and nonprofit sectors to strengthen innovation ecosystems and drive economic growth. A strategic communicator and passionate advocate for entrepreneurship, she is committed to fostering collaboration and serving as a convener to create meaningful opportunities for founders.

As part of TiE Global, one of the world’s largest entrepreneurship networks, TiE Boston connects founders with experienced business leaders, investors, and innovators while advancing a vibrant startup ecosystem across New England.