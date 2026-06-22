U.S. Approves Support Packages for India’s Apache Helicopters and M777 Howitzers

New Delhi — The United States has formally notified proposed sustainment support packages for India’s Apache attack helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, a move aimed at improving the operational readiness of the Indian armed forces.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which administers the Foreign Military Sales program, published the notifications in the Federal Register after the State Department informed Congress of the proposed sales last month.

India has requested long-term support for its M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, including spare parts, ancillary equipment, repair and return services, training, technical assistance, field service representatives, depot-level capabilities and other logistics support.

The proposed M777 support package is valued at about $230 million. BAE Systems, based in the United Kingdom, will serve as the principal contractor.

In a separate notification, the U.S. Department of Defense said India had requested sustainment support for its AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. The package includes engineering, technical and logistics services from the U.S. government and contractors, along with technical publications, personnel training and program support.

The Apache package is estimated at $198.2 million, with Boeing and Lockheed Martin serving as the principal contractors.

India acquired the M777A2 howitzers through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program to strengthen its artillery capabilities, particularly in mountainous and high-altitude regions.

The Defense Department said the proposed sales would advance U.S. foreign policy and national security goals by strengthening its strategic partnership with India.

“The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence and deter regional threats,” it added. (Source: IANS)