AI and Robotics Expand Understanding of Human Emotions, Experts Say

Dalian, China — Artificial intelligence and robotics are creating new ways to understand human emotions and improve interactions between people and machines, technology experts said ahead of the Summer Davos meeting in Dalian.

Innovations being showcased at the June 23-25 event include AI systems capable of assessing emotions and interactive robots that respond to human gestures and movements.

Experts said AI is moving beyond data processing to interpret human behavior, emotions and social interactions. The technology could have applications in healthcare, education, workplaces and everyday life.

Cheng Xu, a representative of Atonaton Company, highlighted “Robots as Mirrors,” an interactive installation created by designer and robotics researcher Madeline Gannon. The project combines art, AI and robotics through an industrial robotic arm that reacts to a person’s presence and movements.

“We humans are really experts in understanding each other through nonverbal clues like gestures and motions. And so in this robot, we are trying to build some of those into and give you some personality. So when you come over and say hi, it will react to you. But if you get too aggressive, it may also run away,” she told IANS.

Yue Song of CEC presented “Cloud Brain,” an AI system designed to analyze human emotions and mental states.

The platform uses facial expressions, eye movements, body language and behavioral indicators to assess a person’s emotional and cognitive condition in real time.

It can determine whether someone is focused, tired, stressed, relaxed or happy and display the findings on a digital dashboard. Its developers said the system could be used in healthcare, education, workplace management and mental well-being programs.

Greta Ramirez, coordinator of Smart Hans, presented an installation by artistic researcher Max Haarich that examines how AI interprets subtle human behavior.

Inspired by Clever Hans, a horse once believed to possess mind-reading abilities, the exhibit explores how machines can detect unconscious signals communicated by people. (Source: IANS)