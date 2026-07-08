84 Percent of Indian C-Suite Leaders Say AI Is Creating New Roles, Report Says

New Delhi — As artificial intelligence continues to reshape businesses, 84 percent of Indian C-suite leaders say the technology is creating new roles within their organizations, according to a report released Wednesday.

The LinkedIn analysis found that the sentiment was strongest among chief marketing officers, with 94 percent saying AI is generating new roles, underscoring the technology’s growing impact across business functions.

AI is also increasingly influencing corporate decision-making. According to the report, 84 percent of Indian C-suite leaders said input from AI tools has become a key part of their decision-making process.

The report also found that nearly four in five Indian C-suite leaders are under pressure to move faster on AI adoption than they can effectively measure its impact. The pressure was highest among chief marketing officers at 82 percent and chief technology officers at 81 percent.

At the same time, 39 percent of senior executives identified making quick decisions amid constant uncertainty as one of their biggest leadership challenges. The concern was particularly high among chief marketing officers at 46 percent and chief executive officers at 43 percent.

“India’s C-Suite is entering a more demanding phase of leadership. AI is shortening the shelf life of old playbooks, which means leaders need to navigate this change, make faster decisions and measure success without a clear roadmap while staying open to new evidence,” said Kumaresh Pattabiraman, India country manager and vice president of LSS Product at LinkedIn.

LinkedIn’s data also showed that millennials now account for 55 percent of India’s C-suite, making them the largest generational group among senior executives.

The report also pointed to growing concerns over workforce readiness. About 51 percent of Indian C-suite leaders said they lack visibility into the future roles, skills and capabilities their organizations will need. The challenge was most pronounced among chief marketing officers, at 58 percent.

Despite those concerns, innovation remains the top expectation from AI investments, with nearly nine in 10 Indian C-suite leaders identifying it as the most important outcome. (Source: IANS)