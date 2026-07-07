ChatGPT outage disrupts Codex, Custom GPTs and workspace analytics

New Delhi — OpenAI’s ChatGPT experienced service disruptions Tuesday, with users reporting problems across several features, including Codex, Custom GPTs and workspace analytics.

OpenAI said it was working to resolve the remaining issues after restoring core functionality.

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, user complaints rose between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. About 75 percent of the reported problems were related to ChatGPT, while 12 percent involved DALL-E and 8 percent were linked to the app.

OpenAI said the disruption affected FedRAMP workspaces, including Codex, workspace analytics, conversation search, Custom GPT search, ChatGPT user invites and the Compliance Logs Platform download endpoint.

NDTV Profit reported that OpenAI said, “We’re currently experiencing issues with FedRAMP Codex, workspace analytics, conversation search, searching for custom GPTs, ChatGPT user invites, and Compliance Log Platform download endpoint not working in FedRAMP workspaces.”

The company later said core functionality had been restored but that some problems were still affecting FedRAMP workspaces.

“Core functionality has been restored, but we are aware of known and ongoing issues in FedRAMP workspaces with Codex, workspace analytics, conversation search, searching for custom GPTs, ChatGPT user invites, and the Compliance Logs Platform download endpoint. We are working to resolve these issues and will share further updates when more information is available,” OpenAI said.

The outage came after Elon Musk-backed social media platform X, formerly Twitter, experienced a service disruption in June. Nearly 40 percent of users reported issues with the app, while 29 percent flagged problems with feeds and timelines. Another 18 percent reported disruptions on the website. (Source: IANS)