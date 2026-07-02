Air India Express Restores Full West Asia Network

New Delhi — Air India Express has restored service across its entire West Asia network with the resumption of flights to Salalah in Oman and Kuwait, strengthening connections between India and the Gulf region.

Flights between Kozhikode and Salalah resumed July 2, while service between Kozhikode and Kuwait will restart July 3. Flights connecting Bengaluru and Kuwait are scheduled to resume July 4, with frequencies increasing gradually over the following days.

The Kozhikode-Salalah route will initially operate twice a week. The Kozhikode-Kuwait service will begin with one weekly flight before expanding to three flights a week starting July 5.

With the return of Salalah service, Air India Express now serves two airports in Oman: Muscat International Airport and Salalah International Airport.

The airline will also resume flights between Muscat and Mangaluru on July 3. It currently operates about 40 weekly flights from Muscat to seven destinations in India.

Service between Bengaluru and Kuwait will begin with one weekly flight July 4 and increase to three weekly flights beginning July 7. All Air India Express flights arriving at or departing from Kuwait will operate through Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport.

Tickets are available through the airline’s website, mobile app and other major booking platforms.

Air India Express operates about 780 weekly flights between India and West Asia, serving 13 destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The network directly connects 18 Indian cities with Gulf destinations.

The carrier has also recently introduced services on several routes, including Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Guwahati-Abu Dhabi, Guwahati-Dubai, Bengaluru-Phuket and Pune-Amritsar.

Following the additions, Air India Express will operate about 415 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting the city with 30 domestic and seven international destinations. The airline also operates about 85 weekly flights from Kozhikode, linking the city with Bengaluru and 13 destinations across West Asia. (Source: IANS)