Sensex, Nifty end lower as metal, realty stocks weigh on markets

Mumbai — Indian benchmark equity indices ended lower Tuesday, snapping a four-session winning streak, as losses in metal and realty stocks offset gains in information technology and consumer-focused sectors.

The Sensex fell 104.35 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 78,180.72. The Nifty declined 31.65 points, or 0.13 percent, to settle at 24,398.70.

Market analysts said the 24,500 to 24,600 range remains the immediate and key resistance zone for the Nifty in upcoming sessions.

“On the downside, the 24,300 level is expected to provide immediate support, followed by the 24,200 zone, which remains a key demand area,” an analyst said.

“Holding above these levels will be essential to preserve the prevailing bullish structure,” the analyst added.

Among Nifty stocks, Titan Company, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech were the top gainers, supported by strength in the IT and consumer durables segments.

Broader markets also closed lower, with the Nifty MidCap index falling 0.3 percent and the Nifty SmallCap index declining 0.55 percent.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT index outperformed the broader market, while the Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty FMCG indices also showed relative strength. The Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty indices were the biggest laggards and pulled the benchmarks lower.

Analysts said weakness in metal and realty shares weighed on overall sentiment, ending the benchmarks’ four-day rally despite resilience in select technology and consumer stocks.

“With concerns around the US–Iran conflict and trade tariffs easing, market focus is shifting towards Q1FY27 earnings and the progress of the monsoon. Meanwhile, improving FII inflows and a stable rupee are expected to provide near-term support to overall market sentiment,” a market expert said. (Source: IANS)