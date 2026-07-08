Cupid Shares Fall 11 Percent in Biggest One-Day Drop in Six Months

Mumbai — Shares of Cupid Limited fell 11 percent on Wednesday, marking the stock’s biggest one-day decline in six months after heavy profit booking erased early gains.

The stock had touched a record high of Rs 226 earlier in the session before falling as much as 20 percent intraday. It later recovered some losses to close at Rs 197 per share.

Wednesday’s decline was among Cupid’s steepest single-day falls in 2026 and its sharpest intraday slide since Jan. 2, when the stock also dropped 20 percent during the session.

The sell-off ended a three-session winning streak during which the stock had hit fresh record highs each day and crossed the Rs 220 level for the first time.

Despite the correction, Cupid has continued to generate strong long-term returns. After remaining under pressure for more than a year, the stock began a recovery in April 2025, gaining 25 percent during the month.

Founded in 1993, Mumbai-based Cupid manufactures sexual wellness and personal care products. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Sinnar, Nashik, and says it is the first company in the world to receive WHO/UNFPA prequalification for both male and female condoms.

The company is led by Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya. Its product portfolio includes male and female condoms, water-based lubricant jelly, in vitro diagnostic test kits for malaria, HIV and pregnancy, and FMCG products such as deodorants and hair oils.

Cupid has an annual production capacity of 480 million male condoms, 52 million female condoms and 210 million lubricant sachets. (Source: IANS)