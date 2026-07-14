India Post Posts Record First-Quarter Revenue of More Than Rs 4,000 Crore

New Delhi–India Post recorded first-quarter revenue of more than Rs 4,000 crore for the first time, reaching an all-time Q1 high of Rs 4,008.95 crore in fiscal 2026-27, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said Tuesday.

Scindia described the performance as a historic milestone in the Department of Posts’ transformation into a modern, citizen-focused and growth-oriented organization.

He announced the figures while chairing the department’s Quarterly Business Review Meeting, where officials evaluated its performance during the April-June quarter and outlined priorities for the remainder of the financial year.

Senior officials from the Postal Directorate and Chief Postmasters General from all 23 Postal Circles attended the meeting.

India Post’s first-quarter revenue increased 22.2% from the same period in fiscal 2025-26, marking the first time in the organization’s history that quarterly turnover surpassed Rs 4,000 crore.

Scindia said the results reflected India Post’s emergence as a future-ready organization under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and praised postal employees for delivering efficient, innovative and citizen-centered services across the country.

“The record-breaking performance in the first quarter of FY 2026–27 is not merely a financial milestone, it is a reflection of the trust that millions of citizens place in India Post every day. As we move forward, we remain committed to making India Post a globally competitive, technology-driven and citizen-first organisation,” Scindia said.

All six of the department’s major business divisions recorded growth during the quarter despite challenging global conditions.

Parcel Services posted the highest growth among the core business segments, rising 49.9%, while Mail Services grew 41.9%. International Business increased 34.3%, despite global uncertainties.

Citizen-Centric Services was the fastest-growing division overall, recording an 85.7% increase.

Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance posted combined growth of 20.1%, while the Post Office Savings Bank business increased 9.7% during the quarter.

Scindia said the broad-based gains demonstrated the growing strength of India Post’s diversified business portfolio and its expanding role in delivering accessible public services. (Source: IANS)