Indian Scientists Develop Wearable Sensor to Detect Ammonia Leaks

New Delhi–Indian scientists have developed an advanced sensing platform capable of detecting harmful ammonia gas at extremely low concentrations while operating at room temperature, according to an official statement.

The device was created at the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences in Bengaluru, an autonomous institution under the Department of Science and Technology.

Ammonia is widely used in fertilizer production, refrigeration, chemical manufacturing and agriculture. Exposure can cause severe irritation to the eyes, skin and respiratory system, while prolonged exposure may lead to serious health complications.

The newly developed sensor uses a hybrid vanadium oxide-vanadium sulfide heterostructure, known as VOx/VS2, to detect ammonia under ambient conditions.

Researchers engineered the sensor through a controlled surface-transformation process that creates numerous active sites for ammonia adsorption while improving charge transport within the sensing layer. The combination allows the device to detect ammonia rapidly and selectively.

The sensor can identify ammonia concentrations as low as 319 parts per billion, well below occupational safety limits. It also demonstrated strong selectivity against other common gases, stable performance over repeated sensing cycles and long-term reliability exceeding 10 weeks.

Unlike many conventional gas sensors that require high temperatures or external activation sources, the new device operates efficiently at room temperature, reducing energy consumption and making it easier to deploy.

Scientists also produced flexible and wearable versions of the sensor on polymer, paper and textile materials. The lightweight devices continued to function when bent, twisted or folded, demonstrating their potential for wearable electronics.

Prototype smart bands, smart-home warning systems and electronic textile platforms were developed to demonstrate possible uses in personal safety and environmental monitoring.

Researchers also created a portable monitoring system that issues immediate alerts when ammonia concentrations exceed preset safety levels. The device classifies surrounding conditions as safe, warning or dangerous, allowing users to respond quickly without specialized technical knowledge.

The technology could be deployed in industrial facilities, storage units, laboratories and agricultural settings where ammonia leaks pose a significant risk, the statement said. (Source: IANS)