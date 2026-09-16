Modi Urges Semiconductor CEOs to Expand Role in India’s Chip Growth

New Delhi — Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged top semiconductor and technology executives to take a bigger role in the next phase of India’s semiconductor industry growth.

Speaking at a roundtable with industry leaders, Modi stressed the need for closer cooperation between the government and private sector as India expands its capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing, design and advanced technologies.

He highlighted India’s talent base, growing technology adoption and infrastructure, while calling for greater industry participation in workforce training, innovation, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Modi also referred to India’s goal of training 10 million people in AI, saying the country’s workforce, combined with the experience of global technology companies, could create major opportunities.

The meeting included executives and representatives from companies and organizations such as SEMI, Micron, Infineon, Applied Materials, ASML, Merck, Tokyo Electron, Fujifilm, AMD, Intel, Tata Electronics, Lam Research, Rapidus, NXP, Foxconn, Advantest, CG Power and IBM Research.

Modi said India should aim to become an early leader in emerging technologies and noted that the semiconductor sector is moving from its initial development phase toward greater scale and investment.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to a predictable policy environment and said regulations should evolve with technological advances and industry needs.

The prime minister invited executives to suggest policy and administrative changes that could further strengthen the sector.

Industry representatives welcomed India’s progress in semiconductor manufacturing, design, infrastructure and talent development. They also expressed confidence in opportunities under ISM 2.0 and said India has the potential to build capabilities across the semiconductor value chain, including manufacturing, research and development and advanced technologies. (Source: IANS)