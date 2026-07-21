India’s Domestic Air Traffic Rises 1.4% in First Half of 2026

New Delhi–India’s domestic airlines carried 86.4 million passengers during the first half of 2026, an increase of 1.4% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Passenger traffic rose from 85.2 million between January and June 2025 to 86.4 million during the corresponding period this year.

Monthly traffic, however, declined slightly in June. Domestic airlines carried 13.46 million passengers during the month, down 1% from 13.6 million in May.

IndiGo remained the country’s largest domestic airline, carrying 55.58 million passengers during the six-month period and accounting for 64.3% of the market.

The Air India Group ranked second with 22.17 million passengers and a 25.7% market share. Together, IndiGo and the Air India Group handled about 90% of India’s domestic passenger traffic.

Akasa Air carried 4.74 million passengers, giving it a 5.5% market share, while SpiceJet transported 2.81 million passengers and held 3.3% of the market.

Regional carriers accounted for a smaller share of traffic. Star Air carried 503,000 passengers, Alliance Air transported 347,000 and Fly91 carried 241,000. IndiaOne Air flew about 10,000 passengers during the period.

Akasa Air recorded the highest passenger load factor in June at 92.2%, meaning more than nine of every 10 available seats were occupied.

SpiceJet reported a load factor of 87.8%, followed by the Air India Group at 85.5% and IndiGo at 85.1%.

Star Air posted a load factor of 75%, while Fly91 recorded 73.2%. Alliance Air and IndiaOne Air reported load factors of 61.7% and 59.3%, respectively. (Source: IANS)