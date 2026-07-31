ITC Q1 Profit Falls 16.2% as Cigarette and Agriculture Businesses Weigh on Earnings

Mumbai– ITC Ltd. reported a 16.2% year-over-year decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, as weaker profitability in its cigarette and agricultural businesses offset strong revenue growth and gains in its non-cigarette consumer goods portfolio.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,394.13 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 5,244.20 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Profit declined 18.4% from Rs 5,387.97 crore in the preceding quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 27.6% year over year to Rs 29,523.30 crore from Rs 23,129.35 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 23.9% from Rs 23,821.48 crore.

Consolidated gross revenue climbed 27.8% to Rs 29,410 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 24% year over year to Rs 5,181 crore.

On a standalone basis, ITC reported a 27.1% decline in net profit to Rs 3,579 crore, while revenue fell 14.4% to Rs 16,812 crore.

Standalone EBITDA dropped 27.9% to Rs 4,514 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed by 5 percentage points to 26.7%.

The cigarette business delivered mixed results. Gross segment revenue surged 80.6% year over year to Rs 15,383.55 crore, while net revenue declined 25%.

Profit before tax from the cigarette business fell 35% to Rs 3,341.23 crore.

ITC’s FMCG-Others business continued to post healthy growth, with segment revenue increasing 12% to Rs 6,481.95 crore. Excluding staples, revenue rose 16%.

Profit before tax from the segment increased 21% to Rs 478.61 crore, supported by strong demand across product categories. (Source: IANS)