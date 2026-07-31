Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Q1 Profit Falls 14.6% on Dombivli Ramp-Up Costs

Mumbai– Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd. reported a 14.6% year-over-year decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, as losses at its newly opened Dombivli hospital and higher marketing expenses weighed on earnings.

The multi-specialty hospital chain posted a net profit of Rs 37.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 43.9 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 16.4% to Rs 411 crore from Rs 353 crore, driven by higher patient volumes across the company’s hospital network.

Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 1.1% to Rs 79.3 crore from Rs 78.4 crore. However, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 19.3% from 22.2%.

Jupiter Life said profitability was affected by initial ramp-up losses at the Dombivli hospital and increased marketing spending during the facility’s launch phase.

The Dombivli hospital recorded an operating EBITDA loss of Rs 9.5 crore during the quarter, largely unchanged from the Rs 9.4 crore loss reported in the preceding quarter.

Dr. Ankit Thakker, Managing Director and CEO, said the Dombivli hospital completed its first full quarter of operations and continued to see a steady increase in occupancy.

“Occupancy has been increasing steadily, supported by increasing patient footfall, expansion of clinical services and growing patient acceptance,” Thakker said.

He added that the company had begun the insurance empanelment process, which is expected to support higher patient inflows in the coming quarters.

“In line with our phased development strategy, we continue to add new specialties, strengthen our consultant base and expand service offerings to support a steady ramp-up,” he said.

During the quarter, Jupiter Hospital Pharmacy Private Ltd., a subsidiary of Jupiter Life, acquired the entire equity share capital of Sulcus Private Ltd. for Rs 3.78 crore.

Following the transaction, Sulcus became a wholly owned subsidiary of Jupiter Hospital Pharmacy and a step-down subsidiary of Jupiter Life. (Source: IANS)