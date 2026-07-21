MedPlus Health First-Quarter Profit Falls 22% as Margins Narrow

Mumbai–MedPlus Health Services Limited reported a 21.8% year-over-year decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 as rising revenue was offset by weaker margins.

The pharmacy retail chain posted a net profit of Rs 33 crore for the April-June quarter, down from Rs 42 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations increased 21.8% to Rs 1,879.6 crore from Rs 1,542.6 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

EBITDA rose 1.9% to Rs 133.2 crore from Rs 130.7 crore, while the EBITDA margin fell to 7.1% from 8.5%. The company’s gross margin narrowed by 160 basis points to 24.5% from 26.1%.

Operating EBITDA declined to Rs 65.1 crore from Rs 72.8 crore a year earlier, with the operating EBITDA margin dropping to 3.5% from 4.7%.

MedPlus added 146 stores during the quarter, including 131 franchise locations, as it continued to expand its retail network.

The company also announced plans to invest in new healthcare and wellness projects in Telangana.

Its material subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions Private Limited, plans to establish a food park in Hyderabad that will include a cold-pressed oil extraction unit. The project is expected to require an investment of about Rs 40 crore for land development, construction, machinery, utilities, filling and packing lines, and other capital expenses.

MedPlus also plans to develop a Concierge Health & Wellness Services Facility in Hyderabad offering preventive care, diagnostics, specialist consultations and wellness services through a subscription-based membership model.

The proposed center is expected to involve an investment of about Rs 115 crore, including Rs 90 crore in capital expenditure.

Shares of MedPlus Health Services closed at Rs 802.40 on the BSE, up Rs 1.45, or 0.18%, before the earnings announcement. (Source: IANS)