Realme Plans ColorOS Shift as It Deepens India Focus

New Delhi — Realme is preparing to move eligible smartphones in India to ColorOS 17 later this year as part of a broader strategy centered on software, customer service and long-term growth in one of its most important markets.

The smartphone maker said it will continue operating as an independent brand within the Oppo ecosystem, retaining its focus on younger consumers while drawing on the technology behind the ColorOS platform.

Realme devices will gradually begin transitioning to ColorOS 17, which the company said will offer improved system optimization, artificial intelligence features and smoother long-term performance. The software will retain Realme’s visual identity and brand-specific features.

Owners of eligible models already on the market will be able to install ColorOS 17 after its official release. Realme said users will have the choice of upgrading to ColorOS or remaining on Realme UI.

Phones that are not included in the upgrade plan will continue to receive software maintenance and support, according to the company.

The software change forms part of Realme’s effort to compete in an Indian smartphone market where buyers increasingly consider reliability, updates and the overall ownership experience rather than focusing only on hardware specifications.

The company said it plans to expand localized operations, strengthen customer support and develop products suited to changing usage patterns among Indian consumers. It will also maintain its emphasis on everyday performance and high-frame-rate mobile gaming.

Realme said its Indian operations remain stable and that there will be no disruption to its workforce, customer service or distribution network during the transition.

The company also plans to deepen its relationships with retailers, distributors and other sales partners as it pursues further growth in the country.

Realme said India will remain central to its long-term strategy, with continued investment in products, software and services designed for the local market. (Source: IANS)