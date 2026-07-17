Tesla’s India Sales Reach Just 450 Vehicles in First Year

New Delhi — Tesla delivered only 450 vehicles in India during its first year in the market, as high prices, a limited model lineup and a small retail network constrained the electric carmaker’s early growth.

The company began operations in India in July 2025 and started delivering the Model Y two months later. From September through June, monthly sales averaged fewer than 50 vehicles, according to industry data.

Tesla’s performance remained well behind established luxury automakers over the same period. BMW sold 3,433 vehicles, while Mercedes-Benz recorded sales of 1,116 units.

The Model Y is currently Tesla’s only offering in India. It debuted with an ex-showroom price of Rs 59.89 lakh before the company reduced the starting price to Rs 50.89 lakh in May.

The vehicle is imported as a completely built unit, leaving it subject to substantial import duties that have made it more expensive than in several other markets.

Tesla has also opened only five Experience Centers in India, giving it a considerably smaller sales and service presence than German luxury brands that have operated in the country for years.

The company has sought to support customers by gradually expanding its charging network. It recently opened North India’s first Tesla charging site inside a shopping mall at Nexus Select CityWalk in Delhi.

The facility includes six 11-kilowatt AC destination chargers that allow drivers to recharge while visiting the mall.

Tesla also opened an Experience Center in Hyderabad’s HITEC City in June. The location displays the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and the Model Y L.

Industry analysts have cited Tesla’s reliance on a single premium model, elevated import-based pricing and limited physical presence as key reasons for its modest start in India. (Source: IANS)