Sensex Gains 579 Points as Lower Oil Prices Lift Markets

Mumbai — Indian stocks closed sharply higher Thursday as a decline in global crude oil prices and encouraging developments in U.S.-Iran trade talks improved investor sentiment.

The Sensex rose 579.48 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 77,502.12. The Nifty gained 169.85 points, or 0.71 percent, to settle at 24,175.70.

The Nifty attracted steady buying throughout the session and moved toward resistance near 24,200, market analysts said.

“From a technical perspective, a sustained breakout above this band would reinforce bullish momentum and could pave the way for an advance towards the 24,400–24,450 region, where the 200-day EMA is positioned,” a market expert said.

“On the downside, the 24,000 psychological mark is expected to act as the immediate support zone,” the expert added.

Technology shares led the rally, with Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services among the Nifty’s biggest gainers. The advance helped the Nifty IT index post its largest single-day gain since May 2025.

Broader markets also moved higher. The Nifty MidCap index gained 0.48 percent, while the Nifty SmallCap index climbed 1.25 percent.

The Nifty IT index was the session’s strongest sectoral performer. Auto, consumer durable and real estate stocks also posted gains as positive global cues and easing concerns about energy costs supported the market.

“Easing energy prices and fresh India–Japan agreements in strategic areas such as AI, defence technology and energy security helped sustain domestic market optimism,” as per the analyst. (Source: IANS)