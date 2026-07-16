Skyroot Aerospace Sets July 18 Test Flight for India’s First Private Orbital Rocket

New Delhi–Skyroot Aerospace will attempt the maiden test flight of its Vikram-1 orbital rocket on July 18 from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The launch will be the first attempt by an orbital-class rocket designed and developed entirely by a private Indian company to fly from Indian soil.

Vikram-1 will carry technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve and DCubed, along with Skyroot’s SCOPE payload. The rocket will also carry Cosmos Diamonds’ “Cosmic Bloom” artwork and a micro-art piece.

“Concerned authorities have issued the necessary airspace and maritime notices, formally designating the restricted zones along Vikram-1’s ascent and impact corridor for launch day,” the company said in a statement.

“We have done everything that could be done to test Vikram-1 on ground. We are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in a real flight environment for the first time. This is our first test flight, and we will be getting valuable data from it,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder and CEO, Skyroot Aerospace.

The mission is expected to lay the groundwork for Skyroot’s efforts to establish a regular launch schedule.

“The small satellite launch market is deeply constrained on the supply side. Meanwhile, the demand for services enabled by satellites in space will only continue to grow, creating opportunities for Skyroot,” Chandana said.

The seven-story, multistage rocket features an all-carbon composite structure and is powered by propulsion systems developed in-house, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel boosters.

Named Mission Aagaman, meaning “the arrival,” the flight will be Skyroot’s second mission. The company successfully launched Vikram-S, India’s first privately developed rocket to reach space, on a suborbital flight on Nov. 18, 2022.

Vikram-1 is designed to carry small satellites weighing up to 350 kilograms into low Earth orbit. Its first test flight will target an orbit of 450 kilometers at an inclination of 60 degrees. (Source: IANS)