Urban Company Reports Rs 92 Crore First-Quarter Loss as Growth Investments Continue

Mumbai– Urban Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 92.12 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27 as continued investments in growth initiatives offset strong revenue gains across its core businesses.

The home services platform had posted a net profit of Rs 6.94 crore in the same quarter a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

On a sequential basis, the loss narrowed from Rs 161.16 crore in the January-March quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 43.9% year over year to Rs 528.34 crore during the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 367.27 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated net transaction value rose 42% to Rs 1,465 crore, the company said in a letter to shareholders.

Urban Company added about 1.2 million new users during the quarter, marking the first time it surpassed 1 million user additions in a three-month period.

“Q1 FY27 was one of the strongest quarters in Urban Company’s history. Growth accelerated across nearly every part of the business, while the profitability of our core operations reached a new high,” the company said.

It added that it continued to invest heavily in InstaHelp, while the unit’s economics improved despite its rapid expansion.

Revenue from the India consumer services business, excluding InstaHelp, rose 31% to Rs 356 crore. The company’s international operations in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore recorded an 82% increase in revenue to Rs 65 crore.

Urban Company’s Native product business, which includes water purifiers and smart locks, reported a 60% increase in revenue to Rs 95 crore.

The company said it remains on track to reach consolidated adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the third quarter of fiscal 2027-28. It is also targeting about Rs 1,000 crore in adjusted EBITDA by fiscal 2030-31.

Urban Company shares closed 0.85% lower at Rs 129.39 on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. The earnings were released after the market closed. (Source: IANS)