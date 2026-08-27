Adobe to Provide Free Software Access to 7.8 Million Students and Teachers in India

New Delhi — Adobe has partnered with seven state governments in India to provide free access to Adobe Express for nearly 7.8 million students and teachers in government schools, expanding the company’s K-12 education initiatives in the country.

Adobe signed memorandums of understanding with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Assam and Goa to make Adobe Express for Education available across thousands of government schools.

The digital media platform is designed to help students work on creative projects while developing digital skills and improving learning outcomes.

Students and teachers will also receive access to digital creativity and artificial intelligence training through the Adobe Digital Academy. The curriculum will focus on creative problem-solving, digital storytelling and AI-assisted content creation.

Teachers will receive training on incorporating digital creativity into classroom instruction, while students will be able to use Adobe Express for school assignments and other creative projects.

“The partnership builds on Adobe’s longstanding commitment to education in India, and supports the government’s National Education Policy – which emphasises the use of digital tools and AI to help build creativity skills for future readiness – and complements the Union Budget 2026’s goal of creating two million jobs in the field of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) by 2030,” said Mala Sharma, Global Vice President and General Manager, Education, Adobe.

The program will include PM SHRI schools, CM SHRI schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan schools and other government education networks. Adobe said it plans to expand the initiative to additional schools and states over time.

Adobe has also partnered with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime, a digital-skilling initiative developed in collaboration with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to provide learners across the country with complimentary access to industry-focused courses and certifications. (Source: IANS)