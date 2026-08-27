Apple Sets Sept. 9 Event for iPhone 18 Pro, First Foldable iPhone Launch

New Delhi — Apple has scheduled its annual product event for Sept. 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and its first foldable iPhone.

The event is set to be Apple’s first major product launch under John Ternus, who is due to take over as chief executive on Sept. 1, succeeding Tim Cook.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, although reports suggest the devices will feature mostly incremental upgrades rather than a major redesign.

The standard iPhone 18 is not expected to debut at the September event. Reports indicate that Apple plans to unveil the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 during the first half of 2027.

“Surprise and shine! It’s almost time for the #AppleEvent, on Wednesday, September 9!” Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak said in a post on X.

Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone, which could carry the “iPhone Ultra” name, is expected to feature a book-style design with an internal display measuring about 7.8 inches and an external screen of roughly 5.5 inches.

The device could include an under-display camera on the inner screen and a punch-hole camera on the outer display. Early pricing estimates suggest the foldable could start at around $2,000, placing it above Apple’s current iPhone lineup.

Reports also suggest the foldable iPhone could feature a dual-camera system with primary and ultra-wide lenses and may mark the return of Touch ID to the iPhone.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be powered by Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, manufactured using a 2-nanometer process, along with the company’s C2 modem.

Camera upgrades are also anticipated, including a possible variable-aperture main camera on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly developing under-display Face ID technology as well.

Apple is also expected to refresh its smartwatch lineup at the event.

A new generation of AirPods Pro could also be unveiled, with reports suggesting the earbuds may include cameras designed to work with Apple’s Visual Intelligence features, allowing the system to interpret objects and surroundings. (Source: IANS)