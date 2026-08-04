Bharti Airtel Q1 Profit Rises 37% to Rs 8,167 Crore

Mumbai– Bharti Airtel reported a 37.3% year-over-year increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, supported by subscriber growth, increased adoption of premium plans and strong performance across its India and Africa operations.

The telecommunications company’s net profit rose to Rs 8,167 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with Rs 5,948 crore during the same period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations increased 18.4% from the previous year and 5.7% from the preceding quarter to Rs 58,539 crore.

Bharti Airtel Vice Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Vittal said the company delivered a strong quarter, with healthy growth across its India and Africa businesses.

“Our balance sheet remains strong, reflecting disciplined capital allocation and focused investments to future-proof Airtel,” Vittal said.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled Rs 33,599 crore, representing an EBITDA margin of 57.4%.

Airtel added 14.9 million customers during the quarter, bringing its total customer base to 681 million across 15 countries.

The company also recorded its largest-ever quarterly increase in postpaid subscribers, adding 1 million customers. Its postpaid customer base now stands at 30 million.

Airtel’s smartphone data customer base increased by 21.1 million over the past year, representing growth of 7.5%.

During the quarter, the company introduced Postpaid Fast Lane, a service that uses 5G network-slicing technology to improve connectivity for premium customers.

Airtel added 1,579 towers and 14,540 mobile broadband base stations during the quarter. Over the past 12 months, it installed 7,631 towers and laid more than 45,000 kilometers of fiber to strengthen connectivity and support increasing data use.

The company’s home services business also posted strong growth, with revenue increasing 33.2% from a year earlier.

Airtel added 473,000 home services customers during the quarter, bringing the segment’s total customer base to 14.7 million. (Source: IANS)